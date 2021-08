Former Kerala wicketkeeper Itty Cherian has passed away. He was 49.

Cherian, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, played five Ranji Trophy matches in the 1992-93 season. He scored 123 runs and took one catch in his first-class career.

He is survived by his wife Kavitha and daughter Angitha.

The Kerala Cricket Association condoled the demise of Cherian.