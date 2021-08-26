Kohli upset as crowd targets Siraj with a ball

Leeds: Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday was hit by a ball thrown by the crowd which upset skipper Virat Kohli who was seen expressing his annoyance and anger on screen.



"I think somebody threw the ball inside on Siraj so he was upset. Yes you can say whatever you are going to chant but don't throw things on the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket," explained Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after the end of play on the first day of the third Test here at Headingley.



This isn't the first time the Indian cricketers are facing misbehaviour from the English crowd. During the first session of the third day's play in the second Test at Lord's, fans had thrown bottle corks at Indian opener K L Rahul.



Skipper Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd during the Test at Lord's.



It remains to be seen if the Indian side will lodge an official complaint.



Tensions between the India and England sides have increased after the second Test which saw both sides' players, including seniors like Virat Kohli and James Anderson, indulging in a war of words.