Serial intruder 'Jarvo69' arrested

London: YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who has gained notoriety for breaching security at will during the ongoing India versus England series, was on Friday arrested by the South London Police after he entered the Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on the second day of the fourth Test.



Jarvis, who goes by the name 'Jarvo69', has been constantly impersonating as India cricketer and Friday was the third time in three games that he took the advantage of the poor security arrangement by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which has not taken transgressions seriously.



"Yes, Jarvo69 has been arrested by the South London police," a BCCI source tracking the development told PTI.



It is learnt that he has been arrested on suspicions of assault as he barged into English batsman Jonny Bairstow during the day.



The Yorkshire County had decided to fine and ban him for life but strangely there has been no tangible action promised by the ECB.



After trying to set field at Lord's and taking stance at Leeds, Jarvo was seen sprinting just when Umesh Yadav was on top of his bowling mark. He did collide with the non-striker Bairstow.



He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards but there has been no official apology from the ECB with one individual making a mockery of its security system.



There are discussions how ECB's security team as well as the British media would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.



The Indian team's administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch but as of now won't file any official complaint about the serial offender.



Earlier, Yorkshire CCC in an official communication with PTI had informed that Jarvo69 is banned for ife from entering the Headingley premises.



That day, just after fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket, 'Jarvo 69' was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.



Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.