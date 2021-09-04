Shami cuts birthday cake for fans

London: Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami may have missed the ongoing fourth Test between India and England but fans at The Oval ensured he remained in spotlight on the second day.



The right-arm pacer, who was left out of the ongoing Test due to a niggle, celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday. A section of the crowd comprising Indian fans celebrated it with a cake.



The fans asked Shami to cut the cake to which the pace bowler obliged.



Shami has played the first three Tests of the series and taken 11 wickets. His best haul of the series -- 4/95 -- came in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.



He also picked a four-wicket haul -- 4/76 -- in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.



He is just five wickets short of completing 200 Test wickets. If he does so, he will be only the fifth Indian pacer to get to the milestone after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.