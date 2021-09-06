Oval Test: India close in on big win

England lost six quick wickets shortly after lunch on the final day of the fourth Test and were struggling at 193/8 against India at The Oval on Monday.

Chasing a daunting victory target of 368, the hosts made a strong start with a century opening partnership before India made inroads and restricted England's scoring rate with some disciplined bowling.

Haseeb Hameed made 63 before being clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah castled Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja accounted for Moeen Ali (0).

Captain Joe Root (36) chopped one on to the stumps off Shardul Thakur, while Umesh Yadav sent back Chris Woakes (18) in the final over before the tea break.

Earlier, both openers brought up their fifties before Thakur ended their fluent 100-run stand. Rory Burns took two runs off Thakur to bring up his 50 but the seamer angled the next ball in and the opener could only edge it behind.

Hameed should also have been back in the pavilion but Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy catch at mid-on after the opener, on 56, played a reckless shot against Jadeja.

Virat Kohli and teammates celebrate the run out of Dawid Malan. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India could not be denied a second wicket, though, and Dawid Malan was run out for five after responding to Hameed's call for a tight single.

England's highest successful run chase was when they achieved a 359-run target in the 2019 Headingley Test against Australia.

(With inputs from Reuters)