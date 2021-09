Pakistan named the following squad on Monday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.