Anushka Sharma hails Team India's victory

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave a 'blue heart' to celebrate the victory of Team India against England in the fourth Test.



Anushka re-shared a picture posted by her husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli on Instagram.



She wrote: "This team," along with a blue heart emoji.



Kohli shared a set of pictures with his team members.



For the caption, he wrote: "Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia" followed by a muscle emoji.



England suffered a 157-run defeat by India to go 1-2 down ahead of Friday's fifth and final Test in Manchester. This was also India's first win at The Oval in 50 years.