Anushka Sharma hails Team India's victory

IANS
Published: September 07, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma. File photo: Instagram

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave a 'blue heart' to celebrate the victory of Team India against England in the fourth Test.

Anushka re-shared a picture posted by her husband and Indian captain Virat Kohli on Instagram.

She wrote: "This team," along with a blue heart emoji.

Kohli shared a set of pictures with his team members.

For the caption, he wrote: "Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia" followed by a muscle emoji.

England suffered a 157-run defeat by India to go 1-2 down ahead of Friday's fifth and final Test in Manchester. This was also India's first win at The Oval in 50 years.

