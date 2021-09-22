IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Dubai: Delhi Capitals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chasing Hyderabad's modest total of 134 for 9, Delhi won in the 18th over with Shrehas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 47 and 35 runs respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan had given a solid start with a 37-ball 42..

Earlier, Hyderabad put up a dismal batting performance after opting to bat. They lost David Warner (0) in the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board.

Wriddhiman Saha (18) then added 29 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (18) before the former mistimed a pull to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket of the bowling off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, stitching 31 runs for the third wicket but SRH soon suffered a jolt when their skipper gave a simple catch to Shimron Hetmyer at long-off off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Pandey (18) followed suit and Kedar Jadhav (3) too didn't help his cause either.

Jason Holder (10) too turned out to be a big flop for SRH.

Damage already done, Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) tried his best to shore up the run-rate in company of Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) but he too departed in search of quick runs, top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling.

Rashid's knock with the help of two fours and one six before being run out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Capt), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

(With agency inputs)

