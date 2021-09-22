MCC amends 'Laws of Cricket' by replacing 'batsman' with 'batter'

The famous Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) that is based out of Lord's Cricket Ground in London has amended the 'Laws of Cricket' by deciding to use gender-neutral terms.

The MCC tweeted its decision to replace the terms 'batsman' or 'batsmen' with 'batter' and 'batters'. The changes have been approved by the MCC Committee.

MCC said in a statement that the gender-neutral terminology will “help reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all”. “The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC’s global responsibility to the sport,” the statement read.

According to the statements, the changes have been published at lords.org/laws.

The MCC has urged others to “adopt the updated terminology” as it believes that“batter” is a natural progression, “aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws”.