ICC launches T20 World Cup anthem | Video

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday launched the official anthem of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 along with an official campaign film featuring 'avatars' of Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

The T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 in Oman and the UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.



The anthem, Live the Game, is composed by Indian music director Amit Trivedi.



Besides 'avatars' of Kohli and Pollard, the campaign film also features Afghani'tan's ace spinner Rashid Khan and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The film showcased young fans transported to the exciting world of T20I cricket, playing with their favourite players, all to a peppy soundtrack that had the players grooving through the week.



The avatar animation featured a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects - it involved a production team of over 40 people, including designers, modellers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors, the ICC said in a report on its official we"site.



"T20I cricket has proven time and time again that it can engage fans of all ages, and I'm excited to bring some fireworks to the stadiums in the UAE and for those watching all over the world," Pollard was quoted as saying by ICC.



Maxwell can't wait to get started. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is going to be one of the toughest and most exciting on recor"," he said. "There are so many teams that could take the trophy and every game will be like a final. We can't wait to get started knowing the calibre of players we have."

