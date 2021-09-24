Venkatesh Iyer has been fantastic: Morgan

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday said their clinical performance in the first two games since IPL's resumption sets the template for the team going forward and praised rookie opener Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 33 balls) for batting fearlessly in only his second game in the tournament.



The commanding win over Mumbai Indians put KKR into the top-four of the points table.



"Well it's been a long time coming. Since Baz (Brendon McCullum) has taken over last year, the way we have played in the last two games is the way our coach wants us to play. It suits our talent to play this way. To hold such a strong Mumbai Indians side to 155 and chase this down gives us confidence," Morgan said in the post-match presentation ceremony after KKR's comfortable seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here.



Talking about Iyer, Morgan said: "Fitting Venkatesh Iyer into our XI has been difficult with a lot of talented guys, and it's fanastic the way he's scored his runs. In the practice games too he has gone on to play this way."



KKR spinners have played a big role in their resurgence this season.



"Sunil (Narine) and (Varun) Chakravarthy are two formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral to KKR winning when they've done. Varun is the fresh guy. The first two games in this phase has been the template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table and that is upwards," Morgan said.

