IPL 2021: KKR opt to bat against CSK

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2021 03:11 PM IST
KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer. File photo: Twitter/IPL

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL here on Sunday.

CSK made one change with Sam Curran replacing all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. KKR have retained the eleven which outplayed Mumbai Indians in their last match.

CSK are in second spot with 14 points from nine matches, while KKR are placed fourth with eight points from nine games.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

