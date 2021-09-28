IPL 2021: Tiwary, Pandya power Mumbai to 6-wicket win over Punjab

Abu Dhabi: Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing Punjab's total of 135/6, Mumbai made a shaky start, losing Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav early on (16/2), both falling to Ravi Bishnoi's leg break.

But, the arrival of Tiwary steadied things for Mumbai. The big man held firm after Quinton de Kock was castled by Shami after a patient 27 off 29.

Tiwary found the perfect partner for the mission in Hardik Pandya, who soon returned to his best with an unbeaten knock of 40 off 30. Tiwary had top-scored with 45 runs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings appeared to crumble under pressure from Mumbai Indians' slow bowlers as they fell from a steady start of 36 for no loss to 48/4 in a span of 2 overs.

Enter Aiden Markram and along came a calming presence in the middle for KL Rahul's side as they posted a fighting total of 135/6 on a difficult track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram hit four boundaries in his 29-ball 42. Photo: Twitter @IPL

Markram played a measured knock of 42 off 29 and more importantly held a 61-run stand for the fifth wicket with Deepak Hooda, who made 28.

Kieron Pollard had just one over, in which he dismissed Chris Gayle for one and Rahul (21 off 22) while Jasprit Bumrah finished with 2/24.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

MI made a couple of changes, bringing in Saurabh Tiwary in place of Ishan Kishan, while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Adam Milne.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal missed out due to a stiff neck and Mandeep Singh was included in his place in the playing XI.