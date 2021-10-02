IPL 2021: Avesh gets Rohit early after Delhi opt to bowl against Mumbai

Sharjah: Avesh Khan strikes early to remove Rohit Sharma after Delhi Capitals opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Having already sealed a playoff berth, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals made one change to their XI, with a fit-again Prthvi Shaw coming in place of off-spinner Lalit Yadav.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians also made one change to their lineup with off-spinner Jayant Yadav replacing their out-of-form leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

The record five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians secured their first win in the UAE leg against Punjab Kings in the last match and they need to win all their remaining three fixtures to make the playoffs.

Second-placed Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are coming into the game on the back of their first loss in the phase two of IPL, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.