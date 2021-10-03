Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Punjab outplay Kerala

Hyderabad: Kerala suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 One-Day Championship here on Sunday.

Kerala could manage only 120 before being bowled out in 42.5 overs. Rohan Nair top-scored with 25, while Omar Abubacker made 22. Punjab romped home in the 35th over losing only one wicket.

This was Kerala's second successive loss after going down to Haryana by 57 runs on Saturday.

Kerala are in second spot with two wins from four matches in Elite Group D. Haryana are assured of top spot having won all four of their games so far in the six-team group.

Meanwhile, Kerala went down to Chhattisgarh by one run in the Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy at Visakhapatnam. Chasing a target of 203, Kerala were bowled out for 201 in 48.5 overs. Ananya K Pradeep scored 50, while Abina and Souparnika made 23 each.

Kerala are in fifth spot with eight points from five matches in Elite Group C.