Australia-India first T20I washed out

Gold Coast: The first T20 International between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia was abandoned due to heavy rain here on Thursday.



Invited to bat, India were 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off.



Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and Richa Ghosh (17 not out) when the match was halted.



Both sides got one point each from the abandoned match.



Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington made their T20I debut for Australia.



For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia.



Before this, India drew the rain-affected day/night Test against the hosts following a 1-2 loss in the ODI series.



The second T20Iof the three-match series between is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the same venue.