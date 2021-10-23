Twenty20 World Cup: Super 12 groups, schedule, telecast & live streaming details

The Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup begins in the UAE on Saturday.



Teams are divided into two groups of six each. Group 1 consists of ODI world champions England, Australia, South Africa, holders West Indies, former champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group 2 has India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland in the fray.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Super 12 stage points system



Win: Two points

Tie, no result or abandoned: One point

Loss or forfeit: Zero points

Reserve days



The ICC has allotted reserve days for the semifinals and final. The match will only be completed on the reserve day only if the minimum amount of overs required to constitute a match (at least 5 overs each side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day.



Super 12s & knockouts schedule (all timings in IST)



Super 12



Australia vs South Africa, Group 1, Abu Dhabi, October 23, Saturday, 3.30 pm



England vs West Indies, Group 1, Dubai, October 23, Saturday, 7.30 pm



Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group 1, Sharjah, October 24, Sunday, 3.30 pm

India vs Pakistan, Group 2, Dubai, October 24, Sunday, 7.30 pm

Afghanistan vs Scotland, 12 Group 2, Sharjah, October 25, Monday, 7.30 pm

South Africa vs West Indies, Group 1, Dubai, October 26, Tuesday, 3.30 pm

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Group 2, Sharjah, October 26, Tuesday, 7.30 pm

England vs Bangladesh, Group 1, Abu Dhabi, October 27, Wednesday, 3.30 pm

Scotland vs Namibia, Group 2, Abu Dhabi, October 27, Wednesday, 7.30 pm

Australia vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Dubai, October 28, Thursday, 7.30 pm

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Group 1, Sharjah, October 29, Friday, 3.30 pm



Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Group 2, Dubai, October 29, Friday, 7.30 pm



South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sharjah, October 30, Saturday, 3.30 pm



England vs Australia, Group 1, Dubai, October 30, Saturday, 7.30 pm



Afghanistan vs Namibia, Group 2, Abu Dhabi, October 31, Sunday, 3.30 pm

India vs New Zealand, Group 2, Dubai, October 31, Sunday, 7.30 pm

England vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Sharjah, November 1, Monday, 7.30 pm

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group 1, Abu Dhabi, November 2, Tuesday, 3.30 pm



Pakistan vs Namibia, Group 2, Abu Dhabi, November 2, Tuesday 7.30 pm



New Zealand vs Scotland, Group 2, Dubai, November 3, Wednesday, 3.30 pm

India vs Afghanistan, Group 2, Abu Dhabi, November 3, Wednesday, 7.30 pm

Australia vs Bangladesh, Group 1, Dubai, November 4, Thursday, 3.30 pm



West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Abu Dhabi, November 4, Thursday, 7.30 pm



New Zealand vs Namibia, Group 2, Sharjah, November 5, Friday 3.30 pm



India vs Scotland, Group 2, Dubai, November 5, Friday, 7.30 pm



Australia vs West Indies, Group 1, Abu Dhabi, November 6, Saturday, 3.30 pm



England vs South Africa, Group 1, Sharjah, November 6, Saturday, 7.30 pm

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Group 2, Abu Dhabi, November 7, Sunday, 3.30 pm

Pakistan vs Scotland, Group 2, Sharjah, November 7, Sunday, 7.30 pm

India vs Namibia, Group 2, Dubai, November 8, Monday, 7.30 pm

Semifinals

TBC vs TBC, Abu Dhabi, November 10, Wednesday, 7.30 pm

TBC vs TBC, Dubai, November 11, Thursday, 7.30 pm



Final



TBC vs TBC, Dubai, November 14, Sunday, 7.30 pm



India begin their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. File photo: Twitter/BCCI

India Super 12 matches

October 24 (Sunday) vs Pakistan



October 31 (Sunday) vs New Zealand



November 3 (Wednesday) vs Afghanistan



November 5 (Friday) vs Scotland



November 8 (Monday) vs Namibia



All of India's matches plus semifinals and final start at 7.30 pm

Live telecast

Matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 (SD/HD) and Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD/HD). Live streaming of the matches will be available on Hotstar.

