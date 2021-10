Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship. Sachin Baby has been named Sanju's deputy, while outstation professionals Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena have been retained in the squad.

Kerala are placed in Elite Group D along with Railways, Assam, Gujarat, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The matches begin in New Delhi on November 4.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Sachin Baby (vice-capt), Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, K M Asif, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, Vatsal Govind, P K Midhun, S Midhun, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Sharafuddeen, Viswesar Suresh, Manu Krishnan, M S Akhil, Abdul Basith, Vaisakh Chandran.