Virtual reality cricket game by Keralite siblings wins 'DesignIndia' award

New Delhi: The V20 Virtual Reality Game, developed by Keralite siblings Arjun Joseph and Kiran Joseph, has won the 'India's Best Design Award' instituted by the 'DesignIndia' magazine.

The V20 Virtual Reality Game, which allows a cricket lover to step into the shoes of an international batter while sitting on a couch, is developed by the Chennai-based Joseph Design. The company was founded by Arjun Joseph and Kiran Joseph in 2011.

Virtual Reality is the next level of immersive technology that lets one enjoy 3D gaming or movies. When it comes to virtual reality kits, the most important device is the headset. It is equipped with eye-tracking sensors and gaming controllers to help the user experience the VR environment as real.

Arjun Joseph & Kiran Joseph

"The V20 Virtual Reality Game allows you to play against the best in the world and feel the electrifying atmosphere of cheering crowds and realistic celebrations. The V20 platform we developed for the Mad Hatter Studios can be found at the Fun City VR Mall in Chennai. We have plans to expand our operations to other Indian cities," said Arjun.

