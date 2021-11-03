T20 World Cup: Indian openers add 85 in 10 overs against Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi: Indian openers gave a good account of their abilities by providing a fine start after Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi had won the toss and invited them to bat in the crucial Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India were 85 for no loss after 10 overs with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unbeaten on 44 and 40 runs respectively.

Sharma and Rahul were aggressive from the off as they maintained a run rate in excess of 10 for the first five overs. Sharma targeted Naveen-ul-Haq, smashing a pair of boundaries and a six as captain Virat Kohli cheered on from the dugout.

However, Afghanistan managed to slow them down thereafter. Hamid Hassan kept it tight in his two-over spell, giving away just six runs while Gulbadin Naib also maintained discipline.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had said that he would have bowled first on the wicket had he won the toss. India recalled Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin while Varun Chakaravarthy missed out with an injury.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt.), 6 Sharafuddin Ashraf, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Karim Janat, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Hamid Hassan