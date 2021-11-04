T20 World Cup: Asalanka powers Lanka to 189/3 against Windies

Published: November 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Charith Asalanka enroute to his fifty. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka rode on half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka to post a formidable 189/3 against West Indies in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

 

Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls, while opener Nissanka made 51 off 41 balls.

Earlier, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

West Indies didn't make any change in their team for this match.

On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side Sri Lanka made one change as Binura Fernando came in place of Kumara for this match.

The teams: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando.

(With inputs from IANS)

