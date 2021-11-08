T20 World Cup: Jadeja, Ashwin help India restrict Namibia to 132/8

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST Updated: November 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin scalped three apiece. Photo: AFP

Dubai: Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin helped India restrict Nambia to 132/8 in an inconsequential Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday. 

Left-arm spinner Jadeja picked up 3/16, while offie Ashwin returned figures of 3/20.

David Wiese top-scored with 26.

Both sides are out of the semifinal race. 

The match marks the end of Kohli as T20I captain and Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian team.

India made one change as leggie Rahul Chahar came in for Varun Chakravarthy.

The teams:  India: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

