Hussey in 2010, Wade in 2021: Pakistan's horror run against Australia continues

Pakistan's horror run against Australia in the knockout phase of the World Cups continued as they suffered a five-wicket defeat in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Pakistan have lost all five of their knockout ties to the Aussies across ODI and T20 World Cups.

Imran Khan's Pakistan failed to get past Allan Border's men in the 1987 World Cup semifinals. Twelve years later Wasim Akram's side was blown away by Steve Waugh & Co. at Lord's in the 1999 World Cup final. Pakistan bowed out of the 2015 World Cup after losing to co-hosts Australia in the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition.

Thursday's heart-breaking defeat was Pakistan's second to Australia in T20 World Cup knockout stage. They had come second best to Australia in the semifinals of the 2010 edition.

Pakistan players congratulate Stoinis and Wade after the game. Photo: Reuters

If it was Matthew Wade who dashed the Pakistan dreams with a sensational assault on premier fast bowler Shahin Afridi in Dubai last night, another left-hander Mike Hussey had torn apart premier off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in the final over to pull off a heist 11 years back.

Wade (41 not out off 17 balls) smashed three sixes off the left-arm pacer to win the tie for Australia. Hussey (60 not out off 24 balls) had plundered three sixes and a four off Amjal to script a memorable win.

If Australia went on to triumph on all three occasions they knocked out Pakistan in ODI World Cups, they were outplayed by England in the 2010 T20 World Cup final.

Aaron Finch's men will be hoping to go one better in Sunday's title clash with the Kiwis and win their maiden T20 World Cup - the only major title which has eluded them so far.

