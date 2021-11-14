Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in New Zealand Test squad

Reuters
Published: November 14, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Daryl Mitchell has been in fine form in the T20 World Cup. File photo: AFP

Batsman Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the Test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

Conway broke his hand as New Zealand defeated England on Wednesday to reach the final of the Twenty20 World Cup.

"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else," coach Gary Stead said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

"He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group."

New Zealand's two-Test series against India begins in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test starting in Mumbai on December 3.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout