Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala meet Himachal Pradesh in pre-quarterfinals

New Delhi: Kerala will take on Himachal Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Tuesday.



Kerala pipped Madhya Pradesh on head-to-head record to finish second in Elite Group D and make the knockout phase.

Himachal came second in Elite Group C behind Rajasthan.

Kerala captain Sanju Samson has been in fine form in the tournament. The right-hander has scored 175 runs from five matches, including two fifties at an average of 87.50. Sanju will be hoping to continue his merry run as he eyes a return to the Indian white-ball team. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was overlooked for the T20I series against New Zealand which begins in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Maharashtra meet Vidarbha in the first pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday (8.30 am). The Kerala-Himachal tie is slated for a 12 pm start, while Karnataka and Saurashtra lock horns at 1 pm.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday. Group toppers Gujarat clash with Hyderabad, while Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bengal await their quarterfinal opponents.