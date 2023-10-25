Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal help Kerala enter quarterfinals

Mumbai: Outstation professionals Jalaj Saxena and Shreyas Gopal spun a web around the Odisha batters as Kerala notched up their sixth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship here on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Saxena claimed 5/17 while leggie Shreyas picked up 4/18 as the Odisha innings folded up for 133 in pursuit of 184.



The 50-run win also took Kerala to the quarterfinals. Kerala, who have 24 points from six games, are assured of top spot in Group B. They meet Assam in their final group match on Friday.

The knockout stage begins at Mohali on Tuesday (October 31).

Captain Sanju Samson smashed 55 off 31 balls as Kerala made 183/4 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. Sanju hit four fours and as many sixes in his knock. Varun Nayanar (48) and Vishnu Vinod (35) too shone with the bat for Kerala. Tarani Sa scalped 3/31 for Odisha.

Brief scores: Kerala 183/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Varun Nayanar 48, Vishnu Vinod 35; Tarani Sa 3/31) bt Odisha 133 in 18.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 37; Jalaj Saxena 5/17, Shreyas Gopal 4/18).

Points: Kerala 4; Odisha 0

