Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced host nations for the One-Day International (ODI) World Cups, Twenty20 World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have all been named as hosts, while the United States and Namibia are set to stage an ICC event for the first time.

Pakistan will stage an ICC event for the first time since it co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

"To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," ICC chief Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"It's fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

"This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world."

The ICC added that a similar process would be in place next year to identify hosts for women's and Under-19 events for the next cycle.

HOSTS

T20 World Cup

2024: US and West Indies

2026: India and Sri Lanka

2028: Australia and New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

ODI World Cup

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2031: India and Bangladesh

Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India

