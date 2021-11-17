1st T20I: Venkatesh Iyer makes debut as India opt to bowl against New Zealand

Published: November 17, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Fans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the venue for the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Jaipur: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

IPL sensation Venkatesh Iyer has been given his debut while Shreyas Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj are included in the India XI.

The visiting skipper, Tim Southee said that they would have bowled as well.

New Zealand have included Todd Astle, Mark Chapman and Lockie Ferguson in their playing XI.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

