Alex Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

Reuters
Published: November 18, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Alex Hales. File photo: Reuters

London: Former England batter Alex Hales denied on Wednesday there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog after allegations by ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that former teammate Gary Ballance used 'Kevin' as a derogatory term and that Hales had given his dog that name because the animal was black.

"Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog," Hales, who plays for Nottinghamshire, said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold."

Nottinghamshire said in a statement that, following Tuesday's testimony to the select committee, they had "commenced the appropriate internal process and will continue to liaise with Alex and his advisers accordingly."

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout