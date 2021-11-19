Paine steps down as Australian Test captain after texting scandal

Reuters
Published: November 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST Updated: November 19, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Tim Paine. File photo: Reuters

Tim Paine stepped down as Australian Test cricket captain on Friday, after being investigated by governing body Cricket Australia for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker.

"I'm announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's Test team," Paine told a media conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

"It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket.

"On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community."

