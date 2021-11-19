Second T20I: Harshal Patel makes debut as India bowl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 19, 2021 06:39 PM IST Updated: November 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
India are aiming to wrap up the series. File photo

Ranchi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Friday.

India made one change as IPL 2021 top wicket-taker Harshal Patel replaced an injured Mohammed Siraj. The medium-pacer is making his debut.

The Kiwis made three changes. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi have come in for Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

The teams: India: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

