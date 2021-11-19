Kerala all-rounder Shoun Roger in Indian U-19 team

Kerala all-rounder Shoun Roger has been included in the Indian U-19 'B' team for the forthcoming tri-series.

The Plus Two student from Thiruvananthapuram was in fine form in the recent Vinoo Manakd Trophy and Challenger Series.

Shoun trains under Biju George at the Thiruvananthapuram SAI Cricket Centre.

Besides India U-19 'A' and India U-19 'B', Bangladeshi colts are the third team in the fray.

The tournament will be held in Kolkata from November 28 to December 7.

The teams: India U-19 'A': Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (capt), Yash Dhull (vice-capt), Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal.



India U-19 'B': Mohammad Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, K S Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam (capt), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), PM Singh Rathore (vice-capt), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger.