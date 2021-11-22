Rohit Sharma salutes Deepak Chahar for stunning six

Published: November 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with lower order batter Deepak Chahar's hitting abilities. Photo: Twitter

It was a night of mixed emotions for Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue outplayed the Black Caps by 73 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

Rohit opted to bat on winning the toss at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in order to challenge the batting unit in setting up a defendable total. Rohit and Ishan Kishan got the Indian innings off to a flier adding 69 off just 38 balls.

Ishan departed in Kiwi captain Mitchell Satner's first over for 29 and the new man Suryakumar Ydav fell for a blob in the same over while trying an expansive drive before getting his eye in. Rohit clearly made his displeasure known at the non-striker's end.

Rohit, however, was mighty impressed with lower order batter Deepak Chahar's hitting abilities. Chahar smashed Kiwi pacer Adam Milne for a stunning 95-metre six in the final over of the innings and Rohit saluted him for the big hit.

India ended up with 184/7 and the Black Caps were bundled out for 111 as Rohit won his first series as full-time Indian captain in style.

