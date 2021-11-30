IPL: Royals retain Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and M S Dhoni were on Tuesday retained by their respective franchises -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings as the BCCI unveiled the retention list ahead of the IPL mega auction.



Rajasthan Royals have retained captain Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

K L Rahul, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The three players -- along with other released players -- will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indian, 1 foreign).



Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. All-rounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.



The final list: Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), M S Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)



Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)



Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)



Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)



Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)



Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)