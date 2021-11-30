Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship to be held at Rajkot from December 8.

Sachin Baby will be Sanju's deputy. The 19-member team will leave for Rajkot on Thursday.

Kerala take on Chandigarh in their opening match on December 8. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand form the rest of the group.

Kerala team: Sanju Samson (capt), Sachin Baby (vice-capt), Vathsal Govind Sharma, Rohan S Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Abdul Bazith P A, Midhun S, Akshay K C, Vaisakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, Visweshar A Suresh, Nidheesh M D, Anand Jospeh, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinoop S Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Manu Krishnan.

Kerala's fixtures



versus Chandigarh, December 8

versus Madhya Pradesh, December 9

versus Maharashtra, December 11

versus Chhattisgarh, December 12 Kerala

versus Uttarakhand, December 14