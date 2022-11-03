Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.
Sachin has been named captain in the absence of Sanju Samson who has been picked in the Indian team for the New Zealand tour.
Opener Rahul P will be Sachin's deputy in the 17-member squad.
Kerala open their campaign against Haryana on November 12.
Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Andhra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are the other teams in the group.
The squad: Sachin Baby (capt), Rahul P (vice-capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Abdul Bazith, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Sachin S, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P, Fanoos F, K M Asif , S Midhun
Kerala's matches
Versus Haryana, November 12
Versus Arunachal Pradesh, November 13
Versus Goa, November 15
Versus Chhattisgarh, November 17
Versus Andhra, November 19
Versus Bihar, November 21
Versus Tamil Nadu, November 23