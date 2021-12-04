Mumbai Test: India 285/6 at lunch on Day 2

Mumbai: India reached 285/6 at lunch on day two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday.



Resuming the day at 221/4, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has taken all the Indian wickets so far.



India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the session before Mayank Agarwal (146 batting) and Axar Patel (32 batting) shared an unbeaten 61-run stand.



Brief scores: India 1st innings: India 285/6 in 98 overs (Mayank Agarwal 146 batting, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 6/103).