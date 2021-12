Mumbai: The thumping 372-run win over New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium helped India regain the top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings.

The 1-0 win took India past the Kiwis in the rankings. India lead with 124 points followed by the Kiwis (121). Australia (108) and England (107) complete the top four.

India also avenged the defeat at the hands of the Black Caps in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship earlier this year.