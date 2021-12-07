Head down, legs up! Umpire's unique wide signal goes viral | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2021 07:57 PM IST
The umpire copied a yoga pose. Screengrab

An umpire in a local cricket tournament in Maharashtra has become an overnight star after his unique wide signal went viral.

 

The umpire copied a yoga pose during the Purandar Premier League match and left the spectators surprised.

The commentator was also stunned by the umpire’s act. “The umpire is coming near us. What has he done? Look at the style of wide! He is also acting wonderful in his own style,” the commentator was heard as saying in the video.

 

The video, posted by Sarang Bhalerao on Sunday, has received over 1 million views. Bhalerao tweeted, “Umpire here is a superstar”.

