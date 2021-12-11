Hazare Trophy: From 120/6 to 294/6 - Vishnu, Sijomon help Kerala stun Maharashtra

Rajkot: Vishnu Vinod and Sijomon Joseph pulled off a stunning partnership to fashion Kerala's four-wicket win over Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Chasing a stiff target of 292, Kerala looked down and out at 120/6 in the 26th over. However, Vishnu (100 not out) and Sijomon (71 not out) scripted a sensational turnaround to end Maharashtra's unbeaten run in Elite Group D.

Vishnu's 82-ball knock contained eight fours and two sixes, while southpaw Sijomon hit two fours and four sixes from 70 balls. The two put on 174 off 141 balls for the unbeaten seventh wicket to take Kerala home with seven deliveries to spare.

Captain Sanju Samson (42) and Jalaj Saxena (44) too were among the runs.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have two wins from three matches in the six-team group.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad's third successive hundred and Rahul Tripathi's 99 lifted Maharashtra to 291/8. Medium-pacer M D Nidheesh's five-wicket haul ensured Maharashtra did not reach the 300-run mark.

Gaikwad smashed 124 off 129 balls. The elegant opener hit nine fours and three sixes.

Kerala struck early after Sanju opted to bowl. Opener Yash Nahar (2) and Ankit Bawne (9) fell cheaply as Maharashtra slipped to 22/2. However, Gaikwad and Tripathi steadied the innings with a 195-run stand for the third wicket.

Tripathi was dismissed by Nidheesh. The right-hander hit 11 fours in his 108-ball knock.



M D Nidheesh was the pick of the Kerala bowlers. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Visweshar A Suresh sent back Gaikwad in the 46th over.



Gaikwad had scored 136 against MP and an unbeaten 154 against Chhattisgarh.



Nidheesh was the pick of the Kerala bowlers.



Kerala play Chhattisgarh on Sunday.



Brief scores: Maharashtra 291/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 124, Rahul Tripathi 99; M D Nidheesh 5/49) lost to Kerala 294/6 in 48.5 overs (Vishnu Vinod 100 not out, Sijomon Joseph 71 not out).



Points: Kerala 4; Maharashtra 0.