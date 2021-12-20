David Warner savours Adelaide Test win with daughters

After Australia completed a thumping 275-run win over England in the second Ashes Test on Monday, senior opener David Warner savoured the moment with his kids.

Warner's daughters Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose took a stroll aroud Adelaide Oval with him at end of the day-night contest.

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter to share a picture of Warner enjoying himself with the kids.

Warner has been in fine form in the series, making 90-plus scores in the first innings both in Brisbane and Adelaide.