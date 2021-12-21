Pak cricketer Abid Ali complains of chest pain while batting, hospitalised

Karachi: Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali was on Tuesday diagnosed with "acute coronary syndrome" after he was rushed to a private hospital here following complaints of severe chest pain while batting during a first class match.

Abid twice complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy match after which his team manager, Ashraf Ali, decided to rush him to hospital for medical attention and tests.

Acute coronary syndrome refers to a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart.

"He (Abid) was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of acute coronary syndrome. He is under the care of the consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"He is currently stable. It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time."

The PCB said Abid had been taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness in his shoulder while batting.

A reliable source in the Board said Abid has done all precautionary medical tests and all his "initial reports were clear but the doctors had kept him under observation. He said that the cricketer was "feeling better" and not experiencing any pain anymore.

Abid, who had completed his 9000 runs in first class cricket while batting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, joined Central Punjab after having an impressive Test tour of Bangladesh recently.

He was batting on 61 this morning when he complained about having chest pain twice and we felt it was best to send him to hospital where he is presently under observation and undergoing some more tests, the manager of the Central Punjab team Ashraf Ali said.

The Lahore-based opener has scored hundreds in his debut ODI and Test match.