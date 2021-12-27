KCA Emerald emerge champions

Alappuzha: KCA Emerald defeated KCA Ruby by 12 runs to emerge champions in the second edition of the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament here on Monday.

KCA Emerald posted 105/4 in their 20 overs. Darsana Mohanan 34 and Aleena Surendran 30 were the main run-getters. Anjana N R picked up 3/14.

KCA Ruby could manage only 93/7 in reply despite Akshaya A's 43. Aleena Surendran claimed 1/15, while Minnu Mani picked up 1/12.

Aleena was named player of the final.

Brief scores: KCA Emarald 105/4 in 20 overs (Darsana Mohanan 34, Aleena Surendran 30; Anjana N R 3/14) bt KCA Ruby 93/7 in 20 overs (Akshaya A 43).

Individual awards

Player of the final: Aleena Surendran

Best batter: Jincy George

Best bowler: Vinaya Surendran

Player of the series: Akshaya A

Best all rounder: Minnu Mani

Promising youngster: Ananswara Santosh