KCA Emerald emerge champions

Alappuzha: KCA Emerald defeated KCA Ruby by 12 runs to emerge champions in the second edition of the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament here on Monday.
KCA Emerald posted 105/4 in their 20 overs. Darsana Mohanan 34 and Aleena Surendran 30 were the main run-getters. Anjana N R picked up 3/14.
KCA Ruby could manage only 93/7 in reply despite Akshaya A's 43. Aleena Surendran claimed 1/15, while Minnu Mani picked up 1/12.
Aleena was named player of the final.
Brief scores: KCA Emarald 105/4 in 20 overs (Darsana Mohanan 34, Aleena Surendran 30; Anjana N R 3/14) bt KCA Ruby 93/7 in 20 overs (Akshaya A 43).
Individual awards
Player of the final: Aleena Surendran
Best batter: Jincy George
Best bowler: Vinaya Surendran
Player of the series: Akshaya A
Best all rounder: Minnu Mani
Promising youngster: Ananswara Santosh