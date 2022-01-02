Jansen gets maiden call-up to SA ODI squad

Reuters
Published: January 02, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Marco Jansen celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the Cenutrion Test. Photo: Reuters/Rogan Ward

Johannesburg: Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the South Africa One-Day International (ODI) squad for their three-match home series against India later this month.

The 21-year-old made his Test debut against the touring Indians at Centurion Park last week, where he impressed in the second innings.

He is a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will be available for the ODI series after his abrupt retirement from Test cricket on Thursday, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius earns a recall.

The series starts in Paarl on January 19, with a second match at the same venue and the third game in Cape Town on January 23.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout