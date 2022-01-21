2nd ODI: Pant, Rahul score fifties as India post 287/6

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 21, 2022 03:27 PM IST Updated: January 21, 2022 06:14 PM IST
South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli (left) during the second ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Photo: AFP

Paarl: Rishabh Pant and skipper KL Rahul scored half centuries as India posted 287/6 against South Africa in the second ODI here on Friday.

India had lost Virat Kohli for a duck early on. However, Rahul and Pant steadied the innings with a 115-run partnership for the third wicket.

Pant made 85 off 71 while Rahul scored 55 from 79. Shardul Thakur's late heroics helped India get past the 250-mark. Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 and 25 runs respectively.

For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi bagged two wickets.

Earlier, Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat. India are fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs.

For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala has come in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:
India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.
(With PTI inputs)

