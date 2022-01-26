Indian squad for Windies series announced: Bishnoi gets maiden call up, Bumrah, Shami rested

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

The 18-member squads will be captained by Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul as his deputy.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series while Rahul will only be available from the 2nd ODI, the BCCI has said.

"Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is," said a BCCI release.

Squads:

T20Is: Rohit Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan