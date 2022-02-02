IPL mega auction: List of Kerala players

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier Leaguer (IPL) mega auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

A total of 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and seven from Associate Nations are in the fray.

Thirteen Kerala players will be up for grabs. S Sreesanth, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, S Midhun, M D Nidheesh, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan S Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Shoun Roger, K M Asif, and outstation professionals Robin Uthappa and Jalaj Saxena made it to the final list. Star Kerala batter Sanju Samson was retained as captain by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

S Sreesanth

Veteran pacer Sreesanth, who was overlooked for the auction last year, has a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Sreesanth, who will turn 39 on Sunday, has featured in 44 IPL matches for Kings XI Punjab and RR from 2008-13 before being slapped with a ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam. It will be interesting to see whether there are any takes for the seamer after last year's snub.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has a base price of Rs 2 crore. File photo: KCA

Veteran batter Uthappa has the highest base price of Rs 2 crore among Kerala players. The 36-year-old has played 193 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Mohammed Azharuddeen was part of the RCB squad last season. File photo: KCA

Wicketkeeper-batter Azharuddeen is yet to feature in the IPL despite being part of the RCB squad last season. The 28-year-old has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod was part of the DC squad last season. File photo

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 28-year-old has played three matches for RCB. Vishnu did not get a chance to showcase his skills though he was a member of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in IPL 2021.

K M Asif

K M Asif has played three IPL matches for CSK. File photo: PTI

Pacer Asif has featured in three matches for CSK. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler played one match for CSK in the last edition.

Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi did not get a single game for SRH last season. File photo: AFP

Another pacer Basil has a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 28-year-old has played 20 IPL matches for Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He did not get a single game for SRH last season.

Sachin Baby

Kerala Ranji captain Sachin Baby. File photo

Kerala Ranji captain Sachin has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 33-year-old left-handed batter has played 19 IPL games and has been part of RCB, RR and SRH squads in the past.

S Midhun

Leg-spinner S Midhun. File photo

Leggie Midhun too has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 27-year-old has played one match for RR.

Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena has just one IPL game to his credit. File photo: KCA

Saxena has a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 35-year-old has played just one IPL game - for Punjab Kings last season - despite being part of MI, RCB and DC squads in the past.

Rohan Kunnummal

Young batter Rohan has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. He's no prior IPL experience.

M D Nidheesh

M D Nidheesh has yet to play an IPL match. File photo: KCA

Pacer Nidheesh has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 30-year-old has yet to play an IPL match though he was part of the MI squad in 2018.

Shoun Roger

Shoun Roger. File photo: KCA

Off-spinning all-rounder Shoun is also in the fray. The 19-year-old has a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Sijomon Joseph

Sijomon Joseph excelled in the Hazare Trophy. File photo

Another all-rounder Sijomon completes the list of Kerala players. The 24-year-old has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Sijo is a steady left-arm spinner and has improved his batting as demonstrated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship.