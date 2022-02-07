IPL mega auction: Watch out for these five Kerala players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru during the weekend. Thirteen Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) players, that include outstation professionals, have found a place in the final auction pool. Here is a look at the five KCA players who are expected to generate interest from franchises.

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. File photo: KCA

The 28-year-old from Pathanamthitta is a genuine match-winner with the bat. Vishnu can do almost anything on the cricket field. He can open the innings, play in the middle order, can keep wickets or field and even roll his arm over! Though he has played just three IPL matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the right-hander demonstrated skills yet again for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Championship and Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition this season. Vishnu, who has a base price of Rs 20 lakh, has the rare ability to play the big shots from the word go. Though he was part of a star-studded Delhi Capitals squad last year, he did not get a singe chance to prove his worth. This could well be Vishnu's breakthrough season.



Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has a base price of Rs 2 crore. File photo: KCA

Kerala's outstation professional Robin Uthappa has seen it all. The 36-year-old veteran batter has been ranked in the top bracket - with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Uthappa did his reputation no harm with two crucial knocks in Qualifier 1 and in the final for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The India discard from Karnataka has played 193 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and CSK.



S Midhun

S Midhun has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. File photo

The leg-spinner was Kerala's most successful bowler in the Mushtaq AlI Trophy this season along with pacer Basil Thampi. The 27-year-old from Alappuzha likes to keep the batters guessing with his variations. Midhun, who has played one IPL game for Rajasthan Royals, has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. He has a potent googly up his sleeve.



Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi has a base price of Rs 30 lakh. File photo: AFP

The pacer has struggled with injuries and form of late. However, the ability to bowl fast and produce yorkers means he is likely to find takers in the auction. Basil has 20 IPL matches under his belt for Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 28-year-old did not feature in a single game for SRH last season. Since domestic fast bowlers are precious, Basil, who has a base price of Rs 30 lakh, might find a buyer this time as well.



Sijomon Joseph

Sijomon Joseph has a base price of Rs 20 lakh. File photo

The all-rounder made a big impression in the Hazare Trophy with his steady left-arm spin and doughty batting. The 24-year-old with a base price of Rs 20 lakh could be on the radar of those franchises who look to add balance to their squad. Sijo is a gutsy player and is not overawed by the occasion. The former India U-19 player has improved his batting, especially big-hitting, to make a mark in the shorter format of the game.

