IPL auction: Liam Livingstone makes big money

Bengaluru: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering 11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore on the second day of the IPL auction here on Sunday.



Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched Rs 4 crore from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities while Gujarat Titans bagged another out of favour multi-skilled playr Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.4 crore.



Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold at the auction while Ajinkya Rahae got a base price of Rs1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.



However, the first session's highlight was Livingstone, who hit the million dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point in time.



However, it must be mentioned that Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season and didn't actually perform well on slow tracks but franchises with still slots to filled (minimum 18 per squad) looked desperate for him.



Marco Jansen, the South African pacer, who tormented India during Test series, got Rs 4.2 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.



The two teams that engaged in bidding war were SRH and Punjab with more than 20cr and 28 crore in their kitty at start of the day.