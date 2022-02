Rajasthan Royals' new recruit R Ashwin met team captain Sanju Samson on Monday.

Royals shared a photo of the two on Twitter.

The off-spinner was picked up for Rs 5 crore on the opening day of the IPL mega auction at Bengaluru on Saturday. Ashwin had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Star Kerala batter Sanju was retained by Royals for a whopping Rs 14 crore ahead of the auction.